Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Carolyn was a member Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday school secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In