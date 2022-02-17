MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. — Carolyn Pingon, of Medford Lakes, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Carolyn was born and raised in Paducah. She graduated from Augusta Tilghman High School, where she marched in the Tilghman Drill Corps and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Gulf Park College in Gulfport, Mississippi, excelling in typing and shorthand. She worked many years as a legal secretary and court reporter and also worked at one of the large construction firms building the Atomic Energy Plant. Carolyn moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and eventually to Medford Lakes, with 5 children and one on the way. Carolyn was an avid bridge player, who became a life master in 1987. She directed bridge clubs in Medford and Medford Lakes. Carolyn was a member of the Protestant Community Church. Carolyn and her husband, Francois, enjoyed traveling the world together. She also delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her home on the lake.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Francois; her children, Linda Carolyn Pingon (Lori), Scott Lee Pingon (Rita), Mark Terrell Pingon, Michael Francois Pingon (Annette), Melissa Louis Brancato (Peter), and David Andre Pingon (Kate); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Betty Terrell, and her brother, Burke B. Terrell.
