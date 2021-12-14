Carolyn Jody, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Providence Point of Paducah. She was born on Feb. 13, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Wade Davis and Ruby Waldrop Davis. Carolyn was former owner of the Loom and Needle and was a sales representative for Doncaster Clothing Company, she also had worked as an interior decorator for Ethan Allen Furniture Store. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church since 1947. Carolyn was one of the founding members of the Market House Theatre, where she was the lead actress in several plays. She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and the Paducah Charity League. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing for her shop and for her personal collection. Carolyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bert Jody; daughters, Lisa Jody of Arlington, Texas, and Cynthia Jones and husband, Mike, of Arlington, Texas; grandson, Kyle Jones; son, Richard Jody and wife, Lori, of Paducah; sister, Marilyn Jody of Sylva, North Carolina; brother, Tom Jody and wife, Patricia of Dunedin, Florida; brother, Edward Davis of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her father- in-law, Bert Jody, Sr.; mother in-law, Sarah Jody; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Cleary and Mai Davis.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Chandler officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
