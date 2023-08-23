Carolyn Grogan, 77, of Paducah, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and former teacher. She was longtime member of Lone Oak Church of Christ, where she served for decades as a children’s and ladies Bible class teacher.
Carolyn was born on March 28, 1946, in Fulton, to the late John B. Colley and Charline Oliver Colley. She grew up up in Weakley County, Tennessee, and attended grades one through 12 at South Fulton, Tennessee. She was a 1964 graduate of South Fulton High School and a 1968 graduate of David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she received an education degree in home economics.
Carolyn married Ed Grogan on July 19, 1969, and they made their homes in Nashville, Tennessee; Charlottesville, Virginia; Fort Knox; and in 1979, moved to Paducah. They were happily married for 54 years.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin L. Grogan, M.D.; one son, Eric L. Grogan M.D. and wife, Melanie, in Nashville, Tennessee; one daughter, Julie Grogan Moultrie and husband, Jon, in Arlington, Tennessee; one brother, Charles Colley and wife, Kathy, in Jackson, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Donna Grogan Herndon, in Murray; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Will, Kate and Max Grogan, all of Nashville, Tennessee, and Elara, Alli and Isaac Moultrie, all of Arlington, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jerilyn and Kenny Wade and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will also be held from 9-11 a.m. service time Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, Sharing Ministries, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42993; World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067; or to Health Talents International, Attention: Rick Harper, P.O. Box 8303, Searcy, Arkansas 72145.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
