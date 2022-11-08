Carolyn E. Adams, 88, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Adams worked at Peoples Bank, now knows as Regions Bank, for 43 years. She began her banking career with Peoples Bank at the age of 17 and retired as Vice President. Carolyn was a member of the National Association of Bank Women and Professional Secretaries. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
Carolyn is survived by three nieces, Janice Davania (Glenn) of Kirkwood, Missouri, Genese Reid (Tommy) of Murray, and Jeanette Samaniego (Luis) of Penn Valley, California; a nephew, Tommy Cumbee of Louisville; several great-nieces and great-nephews; with great respect and love she is survived by her good friend and companion, Bobby Latimer of Paducah and his daughter, Amy Cornette of Troy, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Adams Jr.; two sisters, Inez Gage and Louise Joiner; a brother, Verlon Lee Cumbee; a niece, Mona Sweatt. Her parents were Tommie Lee Cumbee and Lucile Jeanette King Cumbee.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Glenn Davania officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.