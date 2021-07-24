LOVELACEVILLE — Carolyn Faye Morris Deweese, 86, of Lovelaceville, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mts. Deweese was a member of Lovelaceville Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse’s aide for 17 years at the former Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Renee Deweese and Kimberly Dawn Rowan; one brother, Ronnie Morris; two grandchildren, Bryan Keith Jones and Heather Renee Jones; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Chester” Deweese; and two brothers. Her parents were Harvey and Frances Rye Morris.
Services will be at noon Monday, July 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Julian Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Garden.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
