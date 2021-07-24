LOVELACEVILLE — Carolyn Faye Morris Deweese, 86, of Lovelaceville, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

Mts. Deweese was a member of Lovelaceville Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse’s aide for 17 years at the former Western Baptist Hospital.

She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Renee Deweese and Kimberly Dawn Rowan; one brother, Ronnie Morris; two grandchildren, Bryan Keith Jones and Heather Renee Jones; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Chester” Deweese; and two brothers. Her parents were Harvey and Frances Rye Morris.

Services will be at noon Monday, July 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Julian Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Garden.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

