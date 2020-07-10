Carolyn Elizabeth Byas, 77, of Paducah, died 7:08 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of the Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries. She was employed in food services with the Paducah Board of Education for 31 years.
She is survived by one son, James Lynn Byas of Paducah; two daughters, Shelia Morrison of Metropolis, Illinois, and Doris Fitzgerald of Paducah; one brother, Arthur Lee Waldon of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Waldon and Alberta Howell Waldon; four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
We ask that those attending please abide by state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, by maintaining a minimum of six feet of social distancing and wearing masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
