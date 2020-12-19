CALVERT CITY — Carolyn Burt, 89, of Calvert City, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Calvert City and worked previously as secretary at Calvert City Elementary.
She is survived by a son, William “Bill” Burt of Calvert City; two daughters, Marsha Koeppen of Murray and Daphne Quigley of Nicholasville; two sisters, Judy Darnell of Farmington and Pattie Fitts of Murray; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rondall Burt; and a brother. Her parents were Crowford McNeely and Reubena (Williams) McNeely.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Salem Cemetery, located in Lynn Grove, with the Rev. Dr. Jim Ewing officiating.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. today, December 19, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 531, Benton, KY 42025.
