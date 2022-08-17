METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carolyn Blomer, 78, of Metropolis, formerly Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Paducah First Church of the Nazarene, 2626 Adams Street, Paducah, KY 42003; with Carl Hawkins officiating.
Carolyn loved music and had played in a band and enjoyed gambling and traveling with her husband until his passing in 2011.
Carolyn is survived by three children, George W. Meadows Jr. and wife Stacey, Melissa Rupcke, and Vanessa Dummitt and husband Thomas; five grandchildren, Deonna Padgett, Ann Meadows, Brandon Meadows, Josh Dummitt, and Jacob Dummitt; 11 great grandchildren, Corey Minton, Treavor Minton, Elijah Noles, Kelsey Noles, Nolan Meadows, Chloe Meadows, Eli Dummitt, Gracie Dummitt, Oliver Dummitt, Carter Dummitt, and Chandler Rose Dummitt; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Pullen and Vara C. Robey; husband, William Blomer; one brother, Tommy Strickland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.