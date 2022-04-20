MURRAY — Carolyn Ann (Spalding) Ramsey, 86 of Murray, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.
Carolyn was born January 18, 1936, in Fancy Farm, to the late John and Helen (Roberts) Spalding. She began her life-long work at an early age as a seamstress at Meritt Clothing in Mayfield. She later went on to open a small sewing shop within her home. She was also a seamstress for Dennison-Hunt Sporting Goods in Murray, and after her retirement, she continued to work at the Angel’s Attic in Murray. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Dolan Ramsey of Murray; daughter, Jacquelin Phillips of Murray; son, Michael Ramsey, wife Rebecca of Lexington; grandchildren, Autumn Phillips, Samantha Phillips, Brendon Cooper; great-grandchildren, McKylie Ransey, Bentley Fulks, Dolan Emerson, and Zaiven Catlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Martin Steven Ramsey; brothers, W.C. Spalding, Joseph “Joe” Spalding and Conrad “Sonny” Spalding; sisters, Margaret Spalding and Hazel Hayden.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest following the memorial mass in the St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery, Fancy Farm.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ramsey. Please share your messages of condolence with the family of Carolyn Ann Ramsey by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
