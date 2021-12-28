A celebration of the life of Carolyn Ann Englert Skinner will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfield officiating at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Visitation will begin from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 10 a.m Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Carolyn, 86, passed away at home early Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021. She had been surrounded by her large and loving family since being diagnosed with leukemia approximately five weeks prior.
Survivors include her four children, son, Dr. Hal Skinner, and spouse Sarah, of Lexington, their children Sloane (Chadwick) Carlough, of Alexandria, Virginia, Anna and Sara Skinner, of Hollywood, California, Drew and Frankie Knight, of Lexington. Son, Dr. Steve Skinner and spouse Judy and family, Dr. Michael Skinner, Brooke Skinner, Christina Skinner, and Joshua Skinner, originally of Hanceville, Alabama. Daughter, Holly Henderson, grandson, Brandon Henderson, a great-grandson, Gage Henderson, and granddaughter Victoria Zink, all of Paducah. Dr. Shari Kelly and spouse Brian Kelly, of Fort Myers, Florida. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends from her ever growing extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Pauline Freeman Englert; brother Tom Englert; cousins, Jack and Michael Freeman; and granddaughter, Heather Henderson.
Carolyn graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School class of 1953 where she was a member of the drill corps and performed as a baton majorette. After graduation she held various jobs, starting at Kresge Five and Dime Store, Crystal Smith Dance Studio, and Aetna Finance, all of Paducah. Carolyn married William G. Skinner on July 25, 1955, and they moved to Cherry Point, North Carolina, where they started their family while he was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps. Later they moved to Birmingham, Alabama, while he attended pharmacy school and she was a bank teller. Afterward, they returned to Paducah where she continued her most beloved job of being a mother and continuing to grow the family. There she raised their four children. She was very involved with all of her children’s sports and activities from basketball, football, cheerleading, PTA, horse shows, and church functions. As her children moved on with their lives and the start of their families, she returned to work as a teacher’s aide for kindergarten at Heath Elementary School. There she worked with another generation of youngsters and developed many close relationships that blessed her and continue to bless her loved ones and family. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by those who loved her.
Remembrances may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003, in her name. Funds are to provide meals for those affected by the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield, as well as clean-up crews and utility workers.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.