Carolyn Ann Attebury, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.
Ann was born on May 5, 1942, in Portageville, Missouri, to the late Page Vinson and Nona Lillian Cantrell Vinson. She was a retired waitress for Cracker Barrel restaurant. Ann was a member of Bellview Baptist Church where she was active in Vacation Bible School for many years, nursery Sunday School teacher and worked in Mother’s Day Out two days a week.
She is survived by her daughter, Bethel Gail Adam, and husband, Paul, of Spokane Valley, Washington; two sisters, Sue Vinson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jean Glasstetter and husband, Charlie, of Fenton, Michigan; three grandchildren, Amy Shannon Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, Leah Shannon Hoffman and R.J. Marcell Adam both of Spokane, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Grace and Rhett Archer David and several nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ellis Attebury; sister, Evelyn Stigal; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
