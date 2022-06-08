Carole Metcalf, 79, of Paducah, went home to be with Jesus on June 4, 2022.
She is survived by her mother, Blanche Fulgham of Metropolis, Illinois; her son, Kevin Metcalf of Calvert City; her daughter, Michele (Lorne) Childress of Paducah; her grandchildren, Brandy Roberts, Justin Metcalf, Martin Brugger, Sarah Bryant, Tyler Metcalf, and Dora Metcalf; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Cordelia Lott; husband, William (Bill) Metcalf; and son, Steven Metcalf.
Carole was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Southern Illinois where she met her beloved husband, Bill. They married in 1960 and moved to Paducah, in 1975 with their three children.
Carole was a homemaker who enjoyed many types of creative needlework and crafting including quilting and embroidery. She owned The Unicorn on Broadway in Paducah during the 1970’s and 1980’s. She and Bill filled this beautiful gift shop with many pieces of their handmade wood furniture and decorative wood items.
Carole was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church and served God in many ways through the years including bus ministry, teacher, youth worker, Sunday school secretary and Bible study leader. She loved working with all ages, loved people, loved to laugh and was a faithful friend. Her favorite scripture was 1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all yours cares on Him for He careth for you”. She leaned on the truth of this verse by allowing God to carry her through difficult times and also by encouraging others to do the same.
Carole will be greatly missed but her family and friends rejoice that she is healed and in the presence of God surrounded by her husband and son.
Visitation will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Her memorial service will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hughes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; or online at www2.jdrf.org.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
