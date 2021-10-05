METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carole Elting Logeman, 83, of Metropolis, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Logeman was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church and a former board member for Massac Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Logeman is survived by her children, Ada Strong and husband Donald, Kelley Bonee and husband Thomas, and John Logeman all of Metropolis; grandchildren, Rowena Frazier and husband Brock, Cody Strong, Aaron Strong and wife Kelsey, and Carter Bonee; great-grandchildren, Brynlie Frazier, Aerilyn Frazier, and Zeth Frazier; sisters, Brenda Haguewood and husband Sonny, Cheryl Childres, and Donna Price and husband Roy; brother, Leland Elting and wife Sue; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Elting; her husband of 56 years, Ervin H. Logeman; sister, Lynda Elting; great-granddaughter, Kara Frazier.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Carole’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 320 E. Walnut Ste A. Carbondale, IL 62901
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
