METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carole (Eickholz) Kingsley, 80, of Metropolis, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Carole was retired from American River Transportation where she worked as a cook and was a member of St. John Church.
Carole is survived by her son, James Parmely and wife Janet; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Korte and husband Walter; niece, Grace Jones and husband Bucky.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore F. and Thelma (Brinker) Eickholz and one son, Randall Irvin Parmely.
Memorials may be made in Carole’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
