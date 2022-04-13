Carol Ann Kohlhause Turner, 84, of Paducah, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ray & Kay Epstein Hospice Center.
She was retired from Ashland Chemical Plant at Calvert City, after 40 years plus as a lab technician.
She is survived by one daughter, Gina Turner of Paducah; one son, Greg Hall of Paducah; two grandchildren, Andrea Hughes of Eddyville and Adam Hall of Melber; one great grandson, Grey Hughes; and two brothers, Tom Kohlhause of Texas, and Bobby Kohlhause of Michigan; several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
