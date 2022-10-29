Carol Sweet Smithmier, 70, of Paducah, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after a hard fought battle with Cognitive Dementia.

Carol was born in London on Aug. 23, 1952, to the late William and Etta Johnson Sweet. She was a 1970 graduate of London High School and attended Seminars for Legal Secretaries. She was also involved in many training exercises on leadership and teamwork. Carol had a 44-year career in the legal field, which spanned over London, Owensboro and Paducah.

Service information

Oct 31
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, October 31, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Nov 1
Graveside Service
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
1:00PM
Sweet Family Cemetery
-
London, KY -
Oct 30
Visitation
Sunday, October 30, 2022
3:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Oct 31
Visitation
Monday, October 31, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
