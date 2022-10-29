Carol Sweet Smithmier, 70, of Paducah, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after a hard fought battle with Cognitive Dementia.
Carol was born in London on Aug. 23, 1952, to the late William and Etta Johnson Sweet. She was a 1970 graduate of London High School and attended Seminars for Legal Secretaries. She was also involved in many training exercises on leadership and teamwork. Carol had a 44-year career in the legal field, which spanned over London, Owensboro and Paducah.
As a longtime member of Massac United Methodist Church, she dedicated herself to her church in many ways, including teaching Adult Sunday School Class and working with the Youth Program. She is loved by many friends and family throughout the world. She was devoted to her God, her family and to her friends.
Carol is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Rev. John Smithmier; her sisters, Betty Fields (Elmer) of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Libby Dearner (Fountain) of London, Kentucky; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Sue Parsons, Doris Fields and Deborah K. Smith; and three brothers, James W. Sweet, Charles I. Sweet and Johnny Sweet.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bill Miller officiating.
Graveside services will be held at Sweet Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky, at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with Ted Wood officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will also be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the charity of your choice.
