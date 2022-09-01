Carol Stickney, 94, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Rev. Bernadine Anderson of Paducah, Karen Sommerfeldt of Whitewater, Wisconsin, and Joanne Hughes of Norman, Oklahoma; one son, John Szweda of Marion, North Carolina; one sister, Gin Voight of West Bend, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
