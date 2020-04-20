MAYFIELD — Carol S. Curtsinger, 70, a resident of Mayfield, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and a Registered Nurse for Merit Behavioral Associates.
She is survived by her husband, Kent C. Curtsinger; three daughters, Shanda (Matthew) Purcell, Mayfield, Alison (Jason) Tindal, Decatur, Alabama, and Marlena (Chris) Jones, Paducah; one sister, Mary Ann Carrico, Fancy Farm; two brothers; Phillip Curtsinger, Beebe, Arkansas, and Thomas Curtsinger of Mayfield; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ross and Elizabeth Spalding Curtsinger.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted at a later date at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with inurnment in the St. Jerome Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Wind, C/O Ken Schanz, President, P.O. Box 771242, St. Louis, MO. 63177.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
