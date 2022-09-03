BENTON — Carol French Nelson, 53, of Benton, formerly Paducah, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Arrangements were incomplete atFilbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr of Benton.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 6
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
12:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Sep 6
Visitation
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In