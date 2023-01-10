Carol McKinney Mathis, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 9:46 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Carol was born in McCracken County on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1946, to Emory “Pete” and Catherine McKinney. She was an employee of Heil Beauty Supply and a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. She was part of the last graduating class at St. Mary Academy before it became St. Mary High School. She was a former volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul store, was an avid reader and loved spending time with her friends at the senior citizens center.
Ms. Mathis is survived by her daughters, Tracey Larrison (Jeff) and Stephanie Smith (Chris), all of Paducah; her brother, Joe McKinney of Paducah; her grandchildren, Ashley Eison (Courtney), Jacob Larrison (Kayla) and Tatum Smith; her great grandchildren, Carter and Grace Eison, Jaden Larrison, Christopher Hack, Chase Smith, Amalee Nelson and Arya Smith; former sisters-in-law, Linda Reynolds of Mayfield, Ann Logan of Liberty, Indiana, along with several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Mathis was preceded in death by her parents, Emory Dean McKinney and Catherine Elizabeth Langston McKinney; her sisters, Phyllis McCutchen Baker, Kaye Haas and Mary Patricia McKinney; her brothers, Thomas Dean McKinney and Robert Steven McKinney.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Basilio Az Cuc officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 E. Liberty St. Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202; or Lourdes Hospice Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message of condolence or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Mathis, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.