Carol McKinney Mathis, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 9:46 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Carol was born in McCracken County on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1946, to Emory “Pete” and Catherine McKinney. She was an employee of Heil Beauty Supply and a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. She was part of the last graduating class at St. Mary Academy before it became St. Mary High School. She was a former volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul store, was an avid reader and loved spending time with her friends at the senior citizens center.

Service information

Jan 11
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jan 10
Visitation
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
4:00PM-5:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
