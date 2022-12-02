BENTON — Carol Lee Dunn Fisher, of Benton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton.
Carol was born Nov. 30, 1944, to her late parents, S.R. and Bernice (Franklin) Dunn in Paducah. She retired from Eckerd Drugs in Orlando, Florida, after working in their warehouse for most of her career. While at Eckerd, she fought for and succeeded in becoming their first female forklift driver. She was an amazing artist when it came to flowers, decorating, drawing and painting. She loved decorating for all holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. Carol had the biggest heart and would do just about anything for anyone, whether she knew them or not. She would say that her biggest accomplishment in life was her three wonderful kids. Carol loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her great-grandson, Anthony.
She is survived by her loving husband, Philip; her children, Tim (Debbie) Hershey, Cindy Hershey, Chris (Jackie) Curts, and bonus daughter and son, Julie (Nick) Burroughs and Shannon (Angie) Fisher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole (Vince) Cucuzza, Brian (Lauren) Hershey, Kyle (Sadia) Hershey, Matthew Hershey, Abella Curts, Adaline Curts, Aliza Curts, Nicole (Scott) Schriver, Brianna (Zakery) Van Vleet, Justin Kingston, Kaitlynne Fisher, Kristen Fisher; her great-grandchildren, Vincent Cucuzza, Ethan Schriver, Gideon White, Isabella White, Mike Van Vleet, Kinlee Kingston, Korbin Kingston; her sisters, Sandy Starbird and Judy (Steve) Rhodes; and her granddog, Cooper Hershey.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to First Christian Church, 2515 Main St., Benton, KY 42025; and the Humane Society of Marshall County, 6301 US HWY 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at First Christian Church, Benton. Lunch will follow the service. Her family would love for those who knew and loved Carol to join us while we remember our loving wife, mom and grandmother.
