BENTON — Carol Lee Dunn Fisher, of Benton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton.

Carol was born Nov. 30, 1944, to her late parents, S.R. and Bernice (Franklin) Dunn in Paducah. She retired from Eckerd Drugs in Orlando, Florida, after working in their warehouse for most of her career. While at Eckerd, she fought for and succeeded in becoming their first female forklift driver. She was an amazing artist when it came to flowers, decorating, drawing and painting. She loved decorating for all holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. Carol had the biggest heart and would do just about anything for anyone, whether she knew them or not. She would say that her biggest accomplishment in life was her three wonderful kids. Carol loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart.

