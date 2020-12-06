Carol Lee Cothron, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Carol was born in Doniphan, Missouri, on December 25, 1943, to Fred and Ada Ezell, and was of the Baptist Faith. She was employed by both Jean’s and Bright’s Ladies’ Clothing Stores in Paducah. She and her husband Ed enjoyed boating with all of their friends. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the love she had for all her friends and family.
Mrs. Cothron is survived by her daughter, Cathy McAtee, of Paducah; her stepsons, Randy Cothron (Jennifer), of Cave City, Arkansas, and Darryl Cothron (Kay), of Hot Springs Village, Texas; her grandchildren, Lauren McAtee, Chase McAtee, Derek Cothron, Justin Cothron, Ryan Cothron, Julia Cothron, and Anthony; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cothron was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Edward “Eddie” Newton Cothron; her son-in-law, Charles McAtee; her parents, Fred Ezell and Ada Mae Armes Ezell; her sisters, Martha Ezell, Lucille Chapman, Mary Ann Kennon; her brothers, Bill Ezell, Bob Ezell, Louis Ezell.
All funeral services are private with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug’.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.