CINCINNATI — Carol L. Henderson is survived by granddaughter, Jessie Stewart; and grandson, John Ray Alan Stewart; siblings, Sandra Landers, Wayne Stafford and Terry (Gail) Stafford; daughter-in-law, Sherry Stewart; step-daughter-in-law, Mary Henderson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Nadine Stafford; husbands, Ray Henderson and John Stewart; son, Dennis Stewart; and stepson, Tim Henderson
Carol enjoyed singing, especially in church with her wonderful church family. She loved her family and spending time with each of her grandkids. They always provided her with the most joy. She loved watching UK Basketball. She enjoyed to travel and take road trips to visit family wherever and whenever she could.
A visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. ET Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt 42), West Chester, OH 45069.
