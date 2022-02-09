HICKORY — Carol Jeanette Burd, 67, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Carol retired from Walmart and worked as a special needs school bus monitor for the McCracken County School District. Carol loved to be outside on her farm whether it was working with her flowers or spending time with her horse. She enjoyed traveling in her free time. Carol was a hard worker who always had time for her family. She was also of the Christian faith.
Carol is survived by two daughters, Stacey (Todd) Bunch and Chrissy (Dale) Hicks; six siblings, Alta Michelle Duncan, Leslee Diane Hammond, Sharon Kay Muller, Norman Aubrey Huebner Jr., Robert Wayne Huebner, and Connie Marie Claxon; two grandsons, Griffen Alan Hicks and Garrett Aubrey Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Carol in death are her parents, Norman Aubrey Sr. and Laura Gertrude Huebner and one sister, Deborah Allen Davis.
A funeral service for Carol will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Luscombe officiating. Cremation will follow. Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.