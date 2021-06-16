Carol Jeane Brunn, 73, of West Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Brunn was a member of Bethel Christian Church, Spring Bayou Baptist Church, and attended Oscar Baptist Church. Carol was a retired Physical Therapy Technician for Hampton Physical Therapy. She had in-home child care. She loved her kids and loved to cook.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, George Brunn; two daughters, Gretchen Whited, and husband, Elic of West Paducah and Becky Brunn of West Paducah; four grandchildren, Lindsey Oliver (Ryan), Tyler Thomason, Kaylea Butts, and Morgan Jamison; two great-grandchildren, Macy and Cole; a sister, Debbie Pryor of West Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Duncan. Her parents were Charles Edward Lindsey and Martha Bradford Lindsey.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oscar Baptist Church with Keith Tilford and Ryan Baker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the service time of noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oscar Baptist Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
You may leave a message and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
