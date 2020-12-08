WICKLIFFE — Carol Jean Peddie, age 91, of Wickliffe, formerly of Cairo, Illinois, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Carol was born December 30, 1928, in Mounds, Illinois, daughter of the late John and Ethel Taylor Littell.
She was a social worker with the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid in Cairo, Illinois; was a member of the Mighty Rivers Worship Center in Cairo for many years; attended the Lutheran Ann’s Society, and was a member and past officer of various other organizations in Cairo over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Peddie in May 1972; brothers, Clyde and Jack Littell; and sisters, Ruby Wehrenberg and Ruth Erb.
Survivors include two daughters, Gina (Johnnie) Conner of Montros, Missouri; and Ann Theriac of Memphis, Tennessee; son, Bruce (Linda) Peddie of Wickliffe, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rebecca Hawkins, James Conner, Megan Theriac, and Steven Theriac; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ekran, and Carter; step-great-grandchildren, Reagan and Devin; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may call Wednesday from 9 — 11 a.m. at the Mighty Rivers Worship Center in Cairo. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with her nephew, Rev. Jerry Lindsey, and Rev. Dr. Larry L. Potts officiating. Interment will follow in the Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are encouraged at the visitation and funeral and social distancing be observed.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorials to the Mighty Rivers Worship Center 1000 Poplar Cairo, Illinois 62914 in memory of Carol Jean Peddie.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.jones-funeral.com.
Jones Funeral Home Villa Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.
