MURRAY — Carol Jane McClard, 77, of Murray, died Feb. 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mrs. McClard was born in Murray, on Jan. 8, 1946, to the late John Bucy and Robbie (Allbritten) Bucy. Mrs. McClard retired from Cain’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep in Murray as the bookkeeper for more than 30 years and was a member of the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McClard was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Stephanie McClard; and by a son-in-law, Ronald Hunt.
Mrs. McClard is survived by her husband, Gary McClard of Murray, to whom she married on Aug. 25, 1965, in New Concord; two daughters, Angela Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Marti McClard of Knoxville, Tennessee; one son, Brian McClard of Hazel; one sister, Brenda Roberts and husband George of Murray; as well as by five grandchildren, Brent McClard of Hazel, Julia McClard of Hazel, Hannah Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia, Jonathan McClard of Hazel, and Liam McClard of Hazel.
The funeral service for Mrs. McClard will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Joel Frizzell and DeWayne Chadwick will officiate, and burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol McClard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.