MARION — Carol A. “Nanny” Hackney, 71, of Marion, died June 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Survivors include her children, Donna Hines of Calvert City, Tracy Hackney of Morganfield, and Steve Hackney of DeMotte; 12 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren; and two sisters.
She was preceded by her husband, Steve Hackney; parents, Clarence and Lula Belle Adams; grandson, Calep Hackney and several brothers and sisters.
Services were held Sunday June 13, 2021, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion with interment in Union Cemetery.
Gilbert Funeral Home of Marion was in charge of arrangements.
