Carol Graham Fish Hannan, 86, of Paducah, passed away on November 29, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Lourdes. Carol was born December 20, 1933 in Paris, Tennessee. She graduated from E. W. Grove High School, Paris, Tennessee; received her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University; and received a master’s degree from Northwestern University. Carol taught school in Evanston, Illinois, and locally at Clark Elementary School, and Reidland High School where she was reading specialist. She loved fashion and beautiful things and for several years enjoyed working at the Cardinal Shop women’s clothing store in Paducah.
Carol was an accomplished musician and continued to sing, play the piano, and take music lessons as long as she was able. She was never without a spoiled, much-loved dog or cat in her home. Carol was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and a former member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Illinois.
Survivors include, nephews, William Bellew Byrd, Jr. (Connie) of Paducah, Richard Byrd (Elizabeth Haroldett) of Covington, Kenneth Lay (Alex) of Washington D.C., Howard Lay (Lisa) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Richard Reagan (Tracey) of Atascadero, California; nieces, Mary Byrd Ferrara (Chris) of Nashville, Tennessee; Laura Reagan Davis (Dave) of Atascadero, California, and Joann Reagan Montgomery (Loren) of Templeton, California; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Hannan (Bud); her parents, Dr. Richard Graham Fish and Leila Eleanor Maddox Fish; and sisters, Bernadine Fish Lay (Ken), Leila Fenton Fish, Jacqueline Fish Byrd (William), and Joan Doone Fish Reagan (Charles).
There will be no visitation. The family will have private services at a later date when they may gather.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the McCracken County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
