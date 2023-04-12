Carol Corley Croft, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Croft was born in Marion on March 5, 1943, to the late Robert and Esther Corley. She was a retired English teacher from Paducah Tilghman High School where she also served as sponsor for the Paducah Tilghman High School Drill Core. She served for many years as the church pianist at Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later attended Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a wonderful, driven woman who loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.

Service information

Apr 13
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, April 13, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 13
Visitation
Thursday, April 13, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
