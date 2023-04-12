Carol Corley Croft, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Croft was born in Marion on March 5, 1943, to the late Robert and Esther Corley. She was a retired English teacher from Paducah Tilghman High School where she also served as sponsor for the Paducah Tilghman High School Drill Core. She served for many years as the church pianist at Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later attended Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a wonderful, driven woman who loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
Carol is survived by her son, Gregory Scott Croft (Jacqueline) of Paducah; two sisters, Linda Starr (Larry) of Marion and Nancy Keck of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Brian Croft (Melissa), William Croft, Walter Croft, Maxwell Croft, and Samuel Croft; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Croft, Wren Croft, and Brayden Smallman; her great-niece, Rachel Jett; and her great-nephew, Phillip Rowland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Danny Leon Croft.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Chris Prescott officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. service time on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Gideon’s International. PO Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Croft, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.