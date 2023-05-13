Carol Cook Johnson went home to her Father in Heaven on May 11, 2023. Carol was born to LG and Dorothy Cook on Jan. 4, 1940.
She attended Mayfield High School, Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and Murray State University. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mayfield.
Carol is survived by her husband, Don Johnson; two daughters, Allyson Purdom (Tripp), Lynne Caulkins (Gregory); one sister, Mary Ann McIntosh; one brother, Greg Cook (Tammy); four grandchildren, Paige Purdom Giles (Ronnie), Wells Purdom, Scott York, Reed York; two great-grandchildren, Maddox Giles and Cook Giles.
Carol was preceded in death by her first husband, John C. Waters, Jr.; her parents, LG and Dorothy Cook, and her brother-in-law Larry McIntosh.
Funeral services for Carol Cook Johnson will be 4 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church in Mayfield. Rev. Joey Reed and Rev. Joe Hansen will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Highland Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 — 4 p.m. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or First United Methodist Church, 214 S. 8th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.