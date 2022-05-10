HICKORY — Carol Renee Beard, 59, of Hickory, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She is survived by two sons, David Beard of Hickory and Daniel Beard of Paducah; one daughter, Amanda Fakhoorian of Paducah; one brother, James Davis, Jr. of Mayfield; three sisters, Deborah Hobbs of Fancy Farm, Sharon Jackson of Mayfield, and Jami Morrison of Mayfield; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Shirley Jones Davis, Sr.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Bobby McClure will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
