Carol Ann Holifield, 72, of Paducah went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 4, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Lourdes in Paducah. She was born November 14, 1947, in Paducah, and was the daughter of Raymond Stinnett and Ruth Keeling Stinnett, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was a 1965 graduate of Reidland High School. Carol was a homemaker and a former employee of CTS of Paducah. Carol was an avid collector of fun, rare, and unusual items of historical significance as well as being the unofficial family genealogist. Carol married Phil Holifield, her high school sweetheart, best friend, and loving husband on August 7, 1965.
Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Phil Holifield, two children, Tony Holifield of Paducah and Brian Holifield of Oregon, one sister, Treva Reynolds, and one brother Roger Stinnett both of Paducah; one granddaughter, Montana Hollifield who was the light of her life.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
