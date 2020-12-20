BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Carol Ann Narozniak, 74, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 15, 2020, due to complications from Diabetes. She was born on May 18, 1946, in Brunswick, Georgia, to Dr. Thomas Wootten Collier and Virginia Sapp Collier. At the age of 8, she was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes and lived 66 years without serious complications until recently. She attended Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, and the University of Georgia in Athens. She had a lifelong interest in medicine and graduated at the top of her class with a degree in Nursing from Brunswick College, which led to a career in healthcare.
Carol Ann was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she was a former member of the Altar Guild, Vestry, and Junior Warden. She also served as a Board Member of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. In Atlanta, she was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church and extensively involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Pace Academy, the Atlanta Junior League, as well as several service organizations. From earliest childhood she developed a genuine passion for all animals, especially dogs and horses, and worked with various animal rescue organizations. She was a talented artist who painted whimsical murals for children and taught art classes for several years. She also greatly enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her kindness, caring, and warmth, and had many lifelong friends.
Carol Ann is survived by her husband of twenty years, Edward Charles Narozniak; her sister, Ginnie Hopkins; her daughters Missy Watts (Carl Watts), Molly Davis (George Davis), Conley Perry (Adam Perry), and Lauren Narozniak; 4 grandchildren, Chance and Carolina Watts, Davis and Rivers Perry; nieces Virginia Hopkins and Malaika Latty (Stephen Latty); nephew Downing Hopkins; and sister-in-law Donna Zweig-Eventoff (Paul Eventoff). She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Thomas Wootten Collier and Virginia Sapp Collier, and brother-in-law Al Hopkins.
She was a true Southern lady in every sense of the word. The bonds of her faith and marriage to her husband, Eddie, were the very fiber of her being. Her family will miss her always but feel great comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her loving parents and her health has been restored to when she was a healthy 8-year-old. Her unfailing beauty and feisty spirit will remain with us forever.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held at Christ Church, Frederica on Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: www.jdrf.org/donate; Grace Episcopal Church (www.grace
episcopalpaducah.org): 820 Broadway, Paducah KY 42001; Paducah Symphony Orchestra (www. paducahsymphony.org): 222 Kentucky Ave., Ste 10, Paducah KY 42003.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edo
