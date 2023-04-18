Carol Ann (Felts) Osborne, 80, of Lone Oak, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

Carol was born on Feb. 11, 1943, in Paducah, to Joseph W. Felts, Sr., and Thelma (Kaufman) Felts. She was the fifth of their 10 children. She graduated in 1961 in the last graduating class from St. John High School and went on to graduate from Fitzpatrick’s School of Cosmetology. She practiced as a hair stylist before marrying James R. Osborne on Sept. 14, 1963, when she began faithfully devoting herself to being a wonderful life-mate and wife to her husband, beloved mother to two children, grandmother to three grandchildren, loving sister, and dear friend to many.

