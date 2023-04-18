Carol Ann (Felts) Osborne, 80, of Lone Oak, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
Carol was born on Feb. 11, 1943, in Paducah, to Joseph W. Felts, Sr., and Thelma (Kaufman) Felts. She was the fifth of their 10 children. She graduated in 1961 in the last graduating class from St. John High School and went on to graduate from Fitzpatrick’s School of Cosmetology. She practiced as a hair stylist before marrying James R. Osborne on Sept. 14, 1963, when she began faithfully devoting herself to being a wonderful life-mate and wife to her husband, beloved mother to two children, grandmother to three grandchildren, loving sister, and dear friend to many.
Over the course of her 59-year marriage, while busy raising a family, she moved seventeen times, following her husband as they relocated to new assignments around the country. As a result, she traveled to all fifty states and over twenty foreign countries. Wherever Carol lived, she enjoyed volunteering for charitable, community, and church activities. She also enjoyed cooking, interior decorating, entertaining friends and business associates, gardening, and playing golf. More than anything, Carol loved spending time with her family and showering them with her love. Carol professed faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized as a believer on Oct. 13, 1993. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Lone Oak.
Left to cherish Carol’s beautiful memory are her husband of 59 years, James Ralph Osborne; her son, James Allen Osborne and wife, Loa, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; her daughter, Pamela Lynn Nietzel and husband, Joel, of Bettendorf, Iowa; and her grandchildren, Courtney Paige Savu and husband, Mihai, of Phoenix, Arizona; Evan Gregory Nietzel and wife, Karly, of West Palm Beach, Florida; and Hannah Lauren Lawless and husband, Frank, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. Felts, Sr., and Thelma (Kaufman) Felts, as well as three brothers: Joseph W. (“Sonny”) Felts, Jr; Cletus A. Felts; and Harold D. (“Sappy”) Felts. She is survived by six sisters: Dolores Reed O’Nan (Albert); Mary Lee Anderson; Jeanne Abel (Dart); Phyllis Sims (Van); Kathy Hibbs (Mike); and Betty Conkwright (Larry); and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to Carol’s devoted caregivers whose care for her was always kind, gentle, and loving.
A memorial service will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mercy Health — Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr, Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003; or to Ligonier Ministries, 421 Ligonier Ct, Sanford, FL 32771.
