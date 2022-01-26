Carol Albright, 72 of Paducah, died Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, at Continue Care of Paducah.
She is survived by two sons, James and John Albright; two sisters, Shirley Foresight and Margie Lawrence; one brother, Terry Lawrence; three step-daughters, Glenda Stahle, Sherry Procter and Rhonda Howe; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; James, two sisters and four brothers.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. The Rev. Terry Lawrance is officiating. Interment will be at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
