SALEM — Carmon Sunderland, 78, of Salem, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Sunderland was born December 27, 1941, to the late Charles and Lottie Myrick Sunderland, at their Lola farm. He was a retired millwright belonging to Local 1102. He was a strong conservative, who believed in the Second Amendment, and was a lifelong member of the NRA. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his daughters, Amber Roberson (Chris) of Paducah, Elizabeth Prescott (Jeff) of Paducah; son, Justin Sunderland (Chasity) of Kevil; sisters, Lela Lester of Salem, Charlene Sunderland of Burna, and Edna Edmiston of Paducah; and six grandchildren, Hannah, Reagan, Skyler, Dixie, Dylan, and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Eileen Minge Sunderland; sister, Wilma Hombirg; brothers, J. C., Glenn, and James Sunderland; and his parents.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Military rites will be held with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolence may also be left online at boyd
