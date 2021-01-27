CUNNINGHAM — Carmen Sheffield Cunningham, 75, of Cunningham, gained her heavenly reward on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1945, to Alvin and Wilma Reid Sheffield in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She was a faithful soldier of the Cross for 65 years and a member of Bethel Glory Barn Holiness Church. In her last days, her favorite saying was “He’s still up there and He is ever faithful”. She loved a few things in life... her Jesus, her family, going to church and working in her flowers. She had an awesome green thumb. We are going to miss her biscuits and chocolate gravy, sweet tator casserole and chocolate delight! She will be greatly missed but what a Godly trail she blazed for us to follow. We love you to the moon and back. Heaven is sweeter with you there.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 57 years, D.R. Cunningham; three daughters, Shelda Boren, Misty Stevens, and Valerie Cunningham, all of Cunningham; one son, Gaylon Don Cunningham and her sweet and favorite daughter-in-law, Kim of Citronelle, Alabama; her son-in-law, Michael Lambert and wife Shelly of Calvert City; sisters, Ginger Burnett, and husband, Joe of Melber, Kay Futral and husband, Therold of Smithland and Jeanette Burnett and husband, Dale of Melber; grandchildren, Andrea Ewing and husband, Aaron of Cunningham, Alaina Weaver and husband, Caleb of Troy, Ohio, Kelsey Cunningham and wife, Brittany of Citronelle, Alabama, Amber Sims and husband, Mark of Andalusia, Alabama, Aaron Crainshaw and wife, Cassia of Cartersville, Georgia, Brittany Boren of Cunningham, Austin Lambert of Benton, John Boren and wife, Natalie of Paducah, and Brent Lambert of Calvert City. She also leaves behind honorary grandchildren, Ian, Whitney and Ty Carrico and Storm and Zoe Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Carmen Cunningham is survived by 15 great-grandchildren she adored dearly, Brandon and Samantha Ewing of Cunningham, Quinton, Jace, Landon and Emma “Boo” Cunningham of Citronelle, Alabama, David and Hunter Sims, Andalusia, Alabama, Clayton, Killian, and Emilla Lambert of Benton, Lincoln “Linco” Boren of Paducah, Spencer and Benson Lambert of Calvert City and coming this June, Princess Baby Crainshaw.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Alicia Crainshaw and Twila Lambert, grandson, Michael Lambert Jr., grandparents, Virgil and Grace Sheffield and John and Barbara Reid and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Glory Barn Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Glory Barn Holiness Church, Melber, Kentucky, with Bro. Mark Sims, Bro. Dathan Guthrie, Bro. T.L. Futral, and Bro. Davin Burnett officiating with burial in the church cemetery.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of all arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Martha’s Vineyard, 1100 N. 12th St, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carmen Sheffield Cunningham please visit our Tribute Store.
