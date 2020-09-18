LA CENTER — Carmen Elizabeth (Birdsong) Blouin left this world on September 15, 2020, at the age of 48. Born on October 4, 1971, she leaves behind her echoing laughter and will always be remembered by her beautiful smile. Carmen may have not been on this earth for long, but she lived life to the fullest having never met a stranger. She was a bright light in the lives of all who had the pleasure of crossing her path. We know she is sunbathing on a beach far, far away from this earth and soaking in every minute of it curled up with a good book.
Carmen leaves behind her adoring husband, Roger Blouin and a whole slew of children and grandchildren. Children include Ashley Graham and husband Ryan and children, Patrick Blouin, Gary Frayser and children, Brett Frayser and husband Dustin, Richard Blouin, and Braeden Blouin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Teresa and Steven Birdsong.
Surviving siblings include her sister, Lindsey Birdsong Cox and husband Eli and their children; brother, Steven Birdsong and wife Stephanie and their children, and grandchildren. Carmen has many aunts, uncles and cousins—too many to name, but she would have wanted special recognition of her Aunt Peggy whom she was very close to.
Carmen was vivacious, tenacious, and had a wicked sense of humor. Who else has two tiny dogs (who she adored) named Tom Brady and Gisele? Some would say she was a master in the fine art of sarcasm. She was an amazing cook, but don’t ask for her secret recipes because we aren’t sharing. She was an avid Patriots fan (hence the naming of the dogs). She spent a lot of time with friends and family, but she was especially close to her friend, Tonia Steinbeck. They spent many road trips together listening to mixed tapes (yes, they are children of the 80s—don’t judge). Tonia also always brought along a stash of chicken salad, one of Carmen’s favorites.
Carmen and her husband, Roger have been married for over 15 years. They shared many memories and laughs over the years, and he will miss her greatly (he may have even taught her some of her cooking magic, but we will continue to pretend she was the master chef.)
A memorial service will be held at 6pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Home in La Center.
Visitation will be after 5pm Friday evening at the funeral home.
