MAYFIELD — Carmelita Colbert Simpson, 92, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of First Assembly of God and the owner of the former Clemmie Jordan Shoppe in Mayfield.
She is survived by a son, Ronald (Larky) Colbert, Mayfield; two grandchildren, Jeffery Robertson, Pflugerville, Texas, Ryan N. Colbert, Mayfield; one great granddaughter, Alexandra Robertson; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Authur B. and Clemmie Driver Jordan; first husband, Norman Colbert; second husband Paul Boyd Simpson; one son, John William Colbert; and a daughter, Amorita Robertson.
Graveside services will be conducted at noon Wednesday at the Highland Park Cemetery with Larry Stinson officiating. Friends may call from 10 — 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
