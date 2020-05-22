Carly Owens, 29, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She is survived by her father, Gary Owens; a sister, Cassandra Owens; and several aunts and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammie Korte Owens.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960; or Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, P.O. Box 801, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
