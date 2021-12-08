Carlton Graham, 102, of West Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Life Care Center of La Center.
Mr. Graham was known as the “Unofficial Mayor of Grahamville.” He was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church and retired after 31 years at Union Carbide. Carlton loved camping, fishing and gardening.
Carlton is survived by a son, David Graham (Cathy), of Paducah; two grandchildren, Lisa Marie Graham (Kerri Crowder), of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Todd Allan Graham (Salena), of Paducah; three step-great-grandchildren, Preston Lech, Ethan Lech, Delilah Keeling; along with his granddog, Falstaff.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Greer Graham; two brothers, Barkley Graham and Louis Graham; His parents were Claude and Mattie Pearl Carneal Graham.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to thank the health care workers of Life Care Center of La Center along with the neighbors and friends of Grahamville for all the love and care they have shown throughout the years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Palestine United Methodist Church, 5105 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, KY 42086; or to, West McCracken Fire Department, 9340 Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.w
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.