ST. LOUIS — Carlos Young, 79, follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
He is survived by two sons, Chris and wife Anita of New Albany, Mississippi, and Craig and wife Cindy of St. Louis. Carlos is further survived by three grandchildren, Kyle Young of Evansville, Indiana, Kristen Cook and husband Ryan of
New Albany, Mississippi, and Joseph Young of St. Louis; and two great-grandchildren, Nora Faye and Dawson Cook of New Albany, Mississippi. Three brothers also survive Carlos, Wesley and wife Carol of Walker, Louisiana, and Marty and wife, Theresa of Ledbetter, Kentucky, Ike and wife Linda of Paducah. Kentucky.
Carlos was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Dolphine Young; as well as a brother, Randall; a sister, Angeline; and beloved nephew, Eric.
There will be a private family graveside gathering.
In lieu of memorial contributions, the family requests acts of kindness in the name of the Lord.
