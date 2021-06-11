CLEAR SPRINGS — Carlos Crooks, 91, of Clear Springs, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
He was a member of Symsonia Baptist Church, a retired employee of Atofina in Calvert City with 39 years of service and a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.
He is survived by one son, David Crooks of Richmond, Virginia; two daughters, Debra Bell of Symsonia and Dana Daschiell of Franklin, Tennessee; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Mason Crooks; one son, Danny Crooks; and one brother. His parents were Tony and Velda Sloan Crooks.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Revs. Mike Farmer and Rick Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 1429, Mount Washington, KY 40047.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
