LAFAYETTE, Ala. — Carlos Lamont Bell, 54, of Lafayette, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith. He was employed as a truck driver by R.E. Garrison Trucking Company.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Shannon Bell of Lafayette; four sons, De’Jontae Copeland of Paducah, Donte Deboe of Hoquium, Washington, and Jalen Davis and Donovan Floyd, both of Lafayette; three daughters, LaKeshia Byrd of Louisville, Kentucky, Tamara Deboe of Memphis, Tennessee, and Raven Floyd of Lafayette; eight grandchildren; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Bell and Pearl Brewer Bell; and a brother.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. today, October 1, 2020, at Bethel Christian Church, 12245 Woodville Road, Kevil, Kentucky, with the Rev. Benny Heady officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service hour today at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online expressions of sympathy at pettusrowlandfh.com.
