HARDIN — Carlena M. Thompson, 83, of Hardin, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was a dedicated member of Union Ridge Baptist Church, a homemaker, and owned Millers Carpet Shop.
Born Saturday, Sept. 4, 1937, in Benton, she was the daughter of the late Carl Elmer Sirls and the late Gracie (Lovett) Sirls Jones.
She is survived by her husband, James “Tommy” Thompson of Hardin; son, Glenn Miller wife Connie of Hardin; daughters, Tammy Couch husband Kelly of Benton, Lisa Morton husband Rondall of Benton; brother, Danny Ray Sirls wife Lane of Hardin; sisters, Patsy Turner husband Eddie of Benton, Marsha Penney of Benton; beloved nephew, Wesley Sirls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wayne Miller; brothers, C.E. Sirls wife Marquita, Kenneth Sirls wife Mary Lou, and Clarence Sirls wife Judy.
A private service will be held at Union Ridge Baptist Church with the Tommy Clendenen and Rev. Jack Kee officiating.
Interment will be in Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton.
There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
