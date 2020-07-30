KUTTAWA — Carlas Wayne Franks, 67, of Kuttawa, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He left this life for his new home in Heaven after many years of being lovingly cared for by his niece Christina Powers which he loved as a daughter and his brother Paul, nephew Allen Morgan and family.
He was born January 28, 1953, in Hughes, Arkansas, the son of the late Curtis Lee Franks Sr. and Virginia Moye Franks.
He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Benton. He was a retired mechanic and he loved his dogs, motorcycles and doing mechanic work.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife, Joyce Franks and a brother Glen Powers. He is survived by a stepson, Shawn Beers of Florida; six brothers Jimmy Powers of Illinois, Bobby Powers of Indiana, Troy Franks of Illinois, Curtis Franks Jr. of Florida, Roy Franks of Benton and Paul Franks of Kuttawa and three sisters Bonnie Baker of Grand Rivers, Alice Franks of Princeton and Charlotte Mitchell of Tennessee. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews which he loved as his own and hopes he will see them again someday in Heaven.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. until Memorial Service time at 3 p.m. at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Benton with Bill Amberg officiating.
