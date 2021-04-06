Carl Westley Ellis, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Carl was a member of the Oaks Church of God. Carl was a 23-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed raising a garden and had a keen interest in his tomato crop. Carl was a true Green Bay Packer football fan for many years. He enjoyed listening to his musical collection, watching Three Stooges, Westerns and Looney Tunes.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Saundra Sue Lawrence Ellis; three daughters, Loranda “Rennie” Goodwin and husband, J.W. Goodwin of Paducah, LaDonna “Donna” Vohar of Lafayette, Indiana, and LaTricia “Trish” Ellis of Paducah; six grandchildren, Josh (Lyndsay) Goodwin, Jada (Clark) Churchwell, Wes Vohar, Colton Vohar, Justin Ellis and Dustin Winding; eight great-grandchildren, Avery Goodwin, Gunner Goodwin, Cash Goodwin, Cade Churchwell, Carter Churchwell, Canon Churchwell, Wesley Ellis and Timothy Wilder Winding.
Preceding in death were his parents, John Henry Ellis and Cora Mae Davidson Keeling; three sisters and one brother.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Richard Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Oaks Church of God, 4830 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
