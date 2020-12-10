LEDBETTER — Carl Truman Coleman, 62, of Ledbetter, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Coleman was the human resource director at Three Rivers Boat and Barge. He was also a member of One Church in Sikeston, Missouri.
Surviving is his wife, Pamela “Pam” Coleman; one son, Brian (Vanessa) Coleman; one stepdaughter, Kayla (Alex) Walker; three siblings, Terry (Brenda) Coleman, Daniel (Sharon) Coleman, and Peggy Adams; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Coleman, Lucas Coleman, and Cru Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Mae Laurine Coleman; one brother, Jerry Coleman; and one sister, Anna Coleman.
Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
